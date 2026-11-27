Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore on Friday condemned Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's remarks over the Karthigai Deepam controversy, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Union Minister were hurting the religious sentiments of Lord Murugan's devotees for political gain. In a post on X, Tagore said the issue involved the Thirukarthigai lamp, which he claimed had been lit with devotion for 300 years. He also objected to Vaishnaw's remark about lighting a lamp at a railway station.

"They not only dragged Lord Murugan, the Tamil god, into court, but also tried to relocate the Thirukarthigai lamp, which has been lit with devotion for 300 years," Tagore wrote. Referring to the Union Minister's remarks, he wrote, "Now, the Honourable Union Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw is speaking in a way that mocks devotees’ faith, saying, “We’ll light a lamp on the railway station.” It is painful to see so many people applauding and enjoying it."

Tagore further condemned BJP members and the Union Minister, alleging that they were hurting the feelings of devotees for political gain. "I strongly condemn the BJP members and the Union Minister who continue to hurt the feelings of true Murugan devotees for their own political gain. Do not forget that it is our Lord Murugan you are mocking and playing games with," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Vaishnaw launched a political attack on the Congress and the Tamil Nadu government, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments over the Deepam lighting row and blocking railway progress in the state. Escalating his attack, Vaishnaw directly targeted Tagore and questioned whether the Congress MP could publicly affirm his belief in the Constitution and the right to religious freedom.

"Can the Congress President, Mr Manickam Tagore, stand up on a stage tomorrow and tell us that he believes in the Constitution, that he believes in the right to religious freedom? He cannot. Just like his leader, he wants to keep the Constitution in his pocket. They have no intention of following the Constitution," he said. Vaishnaw also challenged the state authorities over the issue, saying that if a Deepam was lit inside a railway station, they would "put a fire brigade there", while accusing them of not respecting local culture.

The remarks come amid a controversy over the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the lamp be lit there. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon ahead of the scheduled ceremony.

The controversy follows recent legal developments. A Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar had permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24, while clarifying that the direction would neither set a legal precedent nor resolve broader claims concerning ownership and customary rights. On November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order permitting a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, located near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill. (ANI)