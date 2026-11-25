Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Wednesday accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to communalise and polarise people over the Thiruparankundram Deepam issue, asserting that the area has a longstanding history of "communal harmony", where Hindus and Muslims coexist and share their joys and sufferings. Speaking to ANI on the controversy, Raja said that the "BJP and RSS had suddenly taken up the issue" to create "communal divisions" in the area, and alleged that they were also dragging the judiciary into the matter.

"Thiruparankundram is a place known for communal harmony. Hindus and Muslims coexist; they cooperate with each other, they live together, they share their joys and sufferings. All of a sudden, BJP and RSS have taken up this issue to communalise and to polarise people. They are dragging the judiciary also," he said. Raja further questioned the judiciary over what he described as conflicting verdicts, arguing that they did not correspond to the history and historical background of Thiruparankundram.

"The judiciary gives conflicting verdicts which do not correspond to the history of that place, the historic background of that place. That is why there are problems in the state, and this should be understood properly," he said. Urging the BJP and RSS not to use the Deepam issue to create communal tensions, the CPI leader said that attempts to polarise people could instigate communal conflicts in an area known for harmony between communities.

"BJP and RSS should not try to rake up this issue in order to polarise the people and instigate communal conflicts in such a place," he added. Amid the ongoing controversy over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram Hill, Arif Khan, Secretary of the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Dargah, on Wednesday defended the Tamil Nadu government's decision, saying the lamp was lit at its usual location in accordance with the temple's Agama traditions and long-standing practices.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Khan said it was incorrect to claim that the state government had not lit the lamp, and appreciated its handling of the law-and-order situation to prevent religious clashes and communal divisions. "It is not correct to say that the Tamil Nadu government did not light the lamp. The lamp was lit. In accordance with the temple's Agama traditions and long-standing practices, the government ensured that the lamp was lit at its usual location near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple atop Thiruparankundram Hill. There has been no deviation from the established practice," he said

The remarks come amid a political and religious controversy over the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, despite the Supreme Court's interim order directing that the lamp be lit there. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon ahead of the scheduled ceremony. (ANI)