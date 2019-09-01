Trump says talking with lawmakers about gun control efforts

International Development News
Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 01-09-2019 21:23 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was speaking with Republicans and Democrats on possible legislative efforts regarding guns after another deadly shooting in Texas on Saturday.

Trump told reporters the latest shooting had not changed ongoing efforts to prepare a legislative package on guns.

He also said he did not believe background checks for those buying guns would have prevented the recent shootings, adding, "They would not have stopped any of it."

COUNTRY : United States
