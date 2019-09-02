International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Georgian PM Bakhtadze announces resignation

Reuters Tbilisi
Updated: 02-09-2019 15:41 IST
Georgian PM Bakhtadze announces resignation

Image Credit: Flickr

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze announced his resignation on Monday after little more than a year in the job, saying that he had accomplished what he set out to do.

"A strategic development framework has been created, implemented, and I have therefore decided to resign because I believe that I have fulfilled my mission at this stage," Bakhtadze, 37, a former finance minister who became prime minister in June last year, said in a post on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Georgia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019