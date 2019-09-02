Georgian PM Bakhtadze announces resignation

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze announced his resignation on Monday after little more than a year in the job, saying that he had accomplished what he set out to do.

"A strategic development framework has been created, implemented, and I have therefore decided to resign because I believe that I have fulfilled my mission at this stage," Bakhtadze, 37, a former finance minister who became prime minister in June last year, said in a post on Facebook.

