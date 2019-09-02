Guv cuts short Delhi visit, expresses concern over law and

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday cut short his stay in New Delhi to visit injured BJP MP Arjun Singh in a city hospital and expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state. Dhankar rushed back to the city in the wake of reports of violence at Kankinara area on Sunday over capture of a party office at Shyamnagar in North 24 Paragans district.

Singh had suffered head injuries in the clash. Bhatpara and Kankinara were in the news after the Lok Sabha polls for repeated clashes between BJP and the ruling TMC.

"The state of West Bengal needs peaceful atmosphere. There is no need of violence and it (the state) must be on the path of progress," he said after visiting the lawmaker.

This was his first remark on the law and order situation in the state since assuming office on July 30. "While holding this constitutional position (of governor) it is my object that we believe in the rule of law, in peace and avoid violence ... As a governor I am a worried man at the moment," Dhankhar said.

"I am pained to see the violence. We must have a system where everyone acts decorously in a disciplined manner and without violence," he said after visiting Singh, the lawmaker from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas who suffered head injuries in the clash. "I was in Delhi. I cut my visit short to visit Arjun Singh this morning as there had been a serious incident.

During the night he (Singh) had some serious problem ... I feel pain when something happens to teachers, doctors, lawyers and journalists," Dhankar added. Journalists on duty were allegedly beaten up by police during the clash.

The parliamentarian has claimed that Barrackpore police commissioner Manoj Verma had struck him which caused a gash on his head when he along with his supporters were holding a "peaceful protest" over capture of a party office by ruling TMC activists. Singh is a four-time legislator who switched to the BJP from TMC and had defeated Trinamool Congress heavyweight Dinesh Trivedi in the Lok Sabha election..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)