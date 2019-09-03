International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rouhani says Iran's answer to talks with U.S. will always be negative

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 03-09-2019 10:57 IST
Rouhani says Iran's answer to talks with U.S. will always be negative

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Iran will always have a negative answer to any offer of bilateral talks with the United States, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

"No decision has ever been taken to hold talks with the U.S. and there has been a lot of offers for talks but our answer will always be negative," Rouhani told an open session of parliament carried live by state radio. U.S. President Donald Trump has offered to meet Iranian leaders and hold bilateral talks with no pre-conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019