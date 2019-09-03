Rouhani says Iran's answer to talks with U.S. will always be negative

Iran will always have a negative answer to any offer of bilateral talks with the United States, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

"No decision has ever been taken to hold talks with the U.S. and there has been a lot of offers for talks but our answer will always be negative," Rouhani told an open session of parliament carried live by state radio. U.S. President Donald Trump has offered to meet Iranian leaders and hold bilateral talks with no pre-conditions.

