Putin takes Modi around cultural exhibition, talks about his passion for sports

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday took Prime Minister Narendra Modi around a vibrant cultural exhibition here and told the Indian leader about his interest in sports. Prime Minister Modi accompanied by President Putin visited the ‘Street of the Far East’ exhibition capturing the warm culture of the eastern coast.

Modi in a tweet thanked his "friend" Putin for taking him around the exhibition. "Got glimpses of the vibrant culture of the Russian," he said.

"This brief conversation shows his passion towards sports, even those popular in India," Modi tweeted. "Russian Far East opened its arms to Indians decades ago boosting people-to-people ties between the the two countries," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Russian president on Thursday will take Modi to a stadium to watch an international judo tournament during which the two leaders are likely to have a chat with the participants, including a six-member team from India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)