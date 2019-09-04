International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK PM's spokesman says any election must happen before October EU summit

Reuters London
Updated: 04-09-2019 20:47 IST
UK PM's spokesman says any election must happen before October EU summit

Image Credit: Flickr

If a British national election is necessary, it must take place before a European Union summit which starts on Oct. 17, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Johnson had demanded an Oct. 15 snap election after lawmakers seeking to prevent a no-deal Brexit dealt him a humiliating defeat in parliament which he cast as an attempt to surrender to the European Union.

Also Read: Boris Johnson calls India-Pak to resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally through dialogue

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019