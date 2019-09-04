UK PM's spokesman says any election must happen before October EU summit

If a British national election is necessary, it must take place before a European Union summit which starts on Oct. 17, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Johnson had demanded an Oct. 15 snap election after lawmakers seeking to prevent a no-deal Brexit dealt him a humiliating defeat in parliament which he cast as an attempt to surrender to the European Union.

