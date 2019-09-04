JNUSU polls: Outgoing president accuses ABVP of inviting outsiders to election meetings

Outgoing JNUSU president N Sai Balaji accused the RSS-affiliated ABVP on Wednesday of violating the model code of conduct, in force for the upcoming students' union polls, by inviting outsiders to attend election meetings. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) denied the allegation.

Balaji claimed that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Delhi, Atif Rasheed, and the joint national organising secretary of the ABVP, Shri Niwas, attended a poll meeting at the School of Computer Science on September 2. "This is a direct violation of the Lyngdoh Committee Recommendations (LCR). Why did the JNU administration give permission for such a meeting to be held at the School of Computer sciences premises during the JNUSU election?," he asked in a complaint filed with the poll authorities.

Balaji demanded action against those who allowed these meetings to take place as also against those who stood to gain electorally from such meetings -- the ABVP candidates. Reacting to Balaji's complaint, Saurabh Sharma of the ABVP said, "We do not have any information as such and the ABVP had not organised any such programme.

"Since the ABVP is getting support from the students on campus, the Left Unity is shocked to see its imminent defeat and hence, going ahead with its propaganda against us. They have always been dividing the students on campus on the basis of cast and religion," he said. Rasheed had tweeted about his presence at the event.

The Jawaharlal University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls will be held on September 6 and the results will be declared on September 8.

