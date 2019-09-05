Thanks to all who taught me by their barbs and propaganda: Rahul on Teachers' Day

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at his political opponents on Teachers' Day, thanking them for their "vicious barbs, false propaganda and anger" that made him stronger, "On Teachers' Day, I thank all those from whom I've learnt, over the years," he said.

"That includes the army of social media trolls, some journalists-with-an-agenda and my political adversaries, whose vicious barbs, false propaganda and anger has taught me a lot and made me much stronger," he said in a tweet. Gandhi has been at the receiving end of his adversaries who have been making personal attacks at him on social media.

