BJP national secretary H Rajaon Thursday said there was no confusion in appointing theparty president to Tamil Nadu and the leadership would decide

The party's national leadership would decide on thepost, which will be accepted by the workers, he told reportershere

On economic slowdown, he alleged that Congress wasindulging in such a malicious campaign to hide its leaders'corruption changes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)