London, Sep 5 (AFP) Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday insisted Britain must leave the European Union on October 31, despite a defeat of his hardline strategy at the hands of MPs.

"We must come out of the EU on October 31," Johnson said in a speech in Wakefield in northern England. (AFP)

