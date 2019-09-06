Sudan PM unveils first post-Bashir cabinet

Khartoum, Sep 5 (AFP) Sudan's new premier Thursday unveiled the first cabinet since veteran leader Omar al-Bashir's overthrow, a major step in the country's hard-won transition to civilian rule after decades of authoritarianism. The announcement had been delayed for days as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok mulled over the nominees proposed by the movement that led the months-long protests against Bashir and also the generals who ousted him in April.

The 18-member cabinet includes four women, including foreign affairs minister Asma Mohamed Abdalla, Hamdok told a news conference according to an AFP correspondent. (AFP) NSA

