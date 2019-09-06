International Development News
UK election unlikely as opposition parties to thwart PM Johnson

Reuters London
Updated: 06-09-2019 16:28 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

An election before Oct. 31 is now unlikely as opposition parties will vote against or abstain when Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday seeks parliament's approval for an election in mid-October, Sky News cited Plaid Cymru as saying.

"All rebel alliance to vote against or abstain on the election in Mon," Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates said. "No rebel party will put down no-confidence motion on Monday."

"Pre Oct 31 now unlikely," Coates said.

