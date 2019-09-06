International Development News
UK's Labour will not support Johnson's motion for early election - source

Reuters London
Updated: 06-09-2019 17:00 IST
Britain's opposition Labour Party will not support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid to call an early election in a vote in parliament on Monday, a source in the party said.

The government has put forward a motion calling for an early election, which would require the backing of two-thirds of the lower house of parliament's 650 lawmakers. A vote on the same motion on Wednesday failed to win enough support.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
