UK's Labour will not support Johnson's motion for early election - source

Britain's opposition Labour Party will not support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid to call an early election in a vote in parliament on Monday, a source in the party said.

The government has put forward a motion calling for an early election, which would require the backing of two-thirds of the lower house of parliament's 650 lawmakers. A vote on the same motion on Wednesday failed to win enough support.

Also Read: UK opposition Labour Party tells PM Johnson: 'Bring it on'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)