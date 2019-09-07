International Development News
Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on prisoner swap

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 07-09-2019 19:36 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday congratulated Russia and Ukraine on a long-awaited prisoner swap that could thaw a deep freeze in relations between the two countries since Moscow's annexation of the Crimea region in 2014.

Trump said in a tweet that the move was "very good news, perhaps a first giant step to peace."

COUNTRY : United States
