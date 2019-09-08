Four UDP members of JHADC join BJP

Four elected members of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) belonging to the United Democratic Party (UDP) have joined the BJP, a party leader said on Sunday. The four who joined the BJP are JHADC chairman Lakhon Biam, Krishon Langstang, Treilang Suchiang and Dawan Lyngdoh.

The four JAHDC members were handed the membership forms and were felicitated by BJP Meghalaya unit president Shibun Lyngdoh in the presence of party spokesperson Nalin Kohli. BJP leader and state Minister A L Hek and party MLA Sanbor Shullai welcomed the four JAHDC members to the party's fold and wished them the best.

Hek, in his short speech, exhorted that the BJP will form the government on its own in the state in 2023. Meanwhile, UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said there is no threat to the NPP-led executive committee in the JHADC. Both BJP and UDP are members of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by Conrad Sangma.

