Congratulations to Modi govt on 100 days of 'no development': Rahul

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 08-09-2019 15:11 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday "congratulated" it on 100 days of "no development". He alleged that there was a glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans to turnaround the "ravaged economy".

The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 100 days after coming to power for a second consecutive term with a massive mandate. "Congratulations to the Modi govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it's needed the most - to turnaround our ravaged economy," Gandhi said in a tweet.

COUNTRY : India
