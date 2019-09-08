International Development News
Taliban says talks' cancellation will mean more U.S. lives lost

Reuters Kabul
Updated: 08-09-2019 18:30 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Taliban said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to cancel peace talks with its leadership would lead to the further loss of American lives and assets. "The Americans will suffer more than anyone else for cancelling the talks," Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the hardline insurgent group, said in a statement.

He said the talks were being conducted in a smooth manner until Saturday, and both sides had agreed to hold intra-Afghan talks on Sept. 23.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
