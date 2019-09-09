First 100 days of Modi govt truly remarkable: Nishank

Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said historic decisions like the ban on instant talaq and abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status were taken during the first 100 days of the Modi government. "Vexed issues hanging fire for decades were resolved during the brief period making it remarkable in every way," the Union minister of human resource development, told reporters here.

Making special mention of the triple talaq bill passed by both Houses of Parliament and abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, he said, "Such historic decisions could have been taken only under the charismatic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi". "Such decisions are an illustration of the fact that a government with a clear vision and a strong political will can achieve anything," Nishank, who is also a BJP MP from Haridwar, said.

Terming the ban on triple talaq a big step towards gender equality and empowerment of Muslim women, he said landmark decisions in quick succession show the government's focused approach and its keenness to deliver on the promises it had made to people. The end of Jammu and Kashmir's special status has opened the path of its real integration with the rest of the country, he said.

A major decision like the merger of 10 public sector banks was taken on the economic front which shows the government's reformist approach, he said.

