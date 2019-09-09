International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Netanyahu says Iran had another secret nuclear weapons development site

Reuters Jerusalem
Updated: 09-09-2019 21:31 IST
Netanyahu says Iran had another secret nuclear weapons development site

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site in Abadeh in Iran. It was the first time that Netanyahu had identified the site, which, he said, was discovered in a trove of Iranian documents Israel previously obtained and released publicly last year.

"In this site, Iran conducted experiments to develop nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said, adding that it was south of Iranian city of Isfahan. Iran destroyed the site when it realized that Israel had uncovered it, he said.

Netanyahu's broadcast comments the day after Reuters revealed that the IAEA found traces of Uranium at a different site that Iran had yet to explain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Israel
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019