UK lawmakers reject PM Johnson's request to hold an early election

Britain's parliament on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a national parliamentary election, voting against the government's request for a national ballot.

To call an election, the government needs 434 votes - two-thirds of all lawmakers elected to the 650-seat lower house of parliament. In a vote in the early hours of Tuesday only 293 backed the government's proposal.

