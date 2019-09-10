MP Cong to counter BJP's 'ghantanad' protest with 'dhol bajao'

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday said it would begin a 'dhol bajao' (beating of drums) drive to expose the misdeeds during 15 years of BJP rule in the state. The move comes a day after the BJP said it would start a 'ghantanad' (ringing of bells) protest to "wake" the Kamal Nath government from administrative "slumber".

"We are organising press conferences in all districts of MP to tell people about the misgovernance of BJP government that ruled from 2003 to 2018. The BJP accuses us of being asleep but our government did 100 works in nine months which they could not do in 15 years," MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta claimed. He said the Congress, unlike the BJP, will not beat drums or rings bells in the middle of the road, but will give people "data" to expose the misrule under the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Hitting out at the BJP which has accused the Kamal Nath government of running a transfer industry, he told PTI, "We are going to tell the press tomorrow, with figures, that under BJP, then CM Uma Bharti transferred 276 IAS officials 313 times in one month." The Congress in MP is currently in the throes of infighting over the post of state unit chief. The factionalism has led to poster wars among leaders. At the same time, a fight has erupted over senior leader Digvijaya Singh, with one minister accusing him of destabilising the Kamal Nath government, and the BJP pitching in by claiming Singh is acting as the state's "super CM".

State BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said the Nath government was mired in corruption, and accused it of shutting down welfare schemes meant for the poor..

