Amid defection talk, NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale meets Fadnavis

NCP MP from Satara, Udayanraje Bhosale, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Tuesday, BJP sources said. Bhosale, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, is likely to join the BJP, they added.

However, it may not happen on Wednesday as he did not get satisfactory response to his demands which included that Lok Sabha by-election be held in Satara along with assembly polls next month after he quit as MP, they said. NCP leader Ganesh Naik, and Congress leaders Anandrao Patil and Harshvardhan Patil are likely to join the ruling BJP on Wednesday.

Several leaders from Congress and NCP have switched the loyalty to either the BJP or its ruling partner Shiv Sena in Maharashtra of late..

