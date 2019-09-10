Cong forms campaign, election committees for Haryana

The Congress on Tuesday formed campaign and election committees for assembly elections in Haryana with former minister Ajay Singh Yadav heading the campaign panel and state Congress chief Kumari Selja heading the election panel. The two committees have top Congress leaders from the state, including CLP leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former PCC chief Ashok Tanwar, as their members.

"Congress president has approved the proposal of pradesh election committee and campaign committee for Haryana," an official statement from the party said. The campaign committee headed by Yadav will have Dilu Ram Bazigar as its convener.

The 46 other members of the committee include Selja, Hooda, Tanwar, Kiran Chaudhary, Randeep Singh Surjewala, A C Chaudhary, Phool Chand Mullana, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Kuldeep Sharma, Deepinder Singh Hooda, Geeta Bukkal and Shruti Chaudhary. The election committee, with Selja as chairperson, will have 28 other members.

They include Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Tanwar, Surjewala, Kiran Chaudhary, Kuldeep Bishnoi, H S Chatha, Ajay Singh Yadav, Phool Chand Mullana, Kuldeep Sharma, Deepinder Hooda, Karan Singh Dalal, Savitri Jindal. The party is getting into election mode and putting its act in place to take on the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in the state.

Assembly elections in the state are slated in the next few months. The party had recently replaced its PCC chief with Selja taking over from Tanwar.

Bhupinder Hooda has also been made the CLP leader and chairman of the election management committee. The Haryana election is likely to be held in October.

