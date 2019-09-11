International Development News
Mexico won't accept U.S. request for safe third country agreement

Reuters Mexico City
Updated: 11-09-2019 03:04 IST
Mexico won't accept U.S. request for safe third country agreement

Mexico flag Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said Mexico refused to act as a so-called safe third country, which would mean that U.S.-bound asylum seekers traveling via Mexico would have to first claim asylum in Mexico.

Ebrard rejected the idea again a day after acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters U.S. officials were working to come up with some sort of "cooperative agreement," when asked if the United States still sought a "safe third country" agreement with Mexico.

COUNTRY : Mexico
