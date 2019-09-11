1.83 crore eligible voters in Haryana

About 1.83 crore voters in Haryana are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections, officials said here on Wednesday. A special campaign will be launched by the office of Haryana Chief Electoral Officer under which each polling booth in every Assembly constituency will be covered, they said.

In this campaign, information about EVM and VVPAT machines will be given to the people through a special dedicated vehicle, officials further said. After the process of addition and deletion of the names of voters, the total number of voters in Haryana is 1,82,98,714, they said

This information was given in a review meeting of preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana organized by the Election Commission of India, here, as per an official release. The meeting was chaired by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India (ECI) Sandeep Saxena. Director General (election expenditure) of the ECI Dilip Sharma was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Saxena directed the officials to make special arrangements for the disabled voters to enable them to cast their vote at the polling station so that they do not face any problem on the day of polling. He said efforts should be made to provide such facilities in urban areas as well as small towns.

He also directed the officers to keep a close check on the election expenditure in Vidhan Sabha. Apart from this, web casting should be carried out on more than 10 per cent of the total polling booths.

Police department has been directed to set up police check-post in districts adjoining borders with adjoining states so that there should be no trouble. He also directed the officers to hold meetings with the officials of such states and UT's. In the meeting, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Aggarwal, said that a special campaign is being run to make female voters aware, so that they can exercise their franchise in the upcoming assembly elections.

Apart from this, college students, who are 18-19 years old, are also being made aware to cast their vote. He said that if anyone has not got his or her vote made till now and they have attained the age of 18 years or above as on January 1, 2019, they should get their vote made at the earliest.

Additional Director General of Police and State Nodal Officer for Assembly Elections Navdeep Singh Virk made a presentation for the Assembly elections in which he informed that 258 police check posts have been set up in the state. He informed that 38 arms had been confiscated, 40,862 license arms had been deposited, 156 persons have been arrested and 120 persons had been bound.

