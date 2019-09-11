International Development News
Development News Edition
Trump says progress being made on gun legislation

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-09-2019 22:29 IST
US President Donald Trump. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday progress was being made on gun legislation and he was working to come up with something acceptable to everyone.

Trump said many areas were under discussion, including background checks. The Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to approve three gun control measures on Tuesday.

COUNTRY : United States
