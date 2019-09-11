Trump says progress being made on gun legislation

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday progress was being made on gun legislation and he was working to come up with something acceptable to everyone.

Trump said many areas were under discussion, including background checks. The Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to approve three gun control measures on Tuesday.

