International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK's worst-case no-deal Brexit plan confirms scenario's 'severe risks'- Labour Party

Reuters London
Updated: 12-09-2019 02:24 IST
UK's worst-case no-deal Brexit plan confirms scenario's 'severe risks'- Labour Party

Image Credit: Pixabay

The worst-case Brexit plan published by the UK government on Wednesday has confirmed the "severe risks" of a no-deal Brexit scenario, the Brexit spokesman of Britain's main opposition Labour Party said. "It is also now more important than ever that Parliament is recalled and has the opportunity to scrutinise these documents and take all steps necessary to stop No Deal," Keir Starmer said on Wednesday.

The "Operation Yellowhammer" worst-case assumptions published on Wednesday were prepared on August 2, the government said, and form the basis of its no-deal planning.

Also Read: U.S. sanctions networks it says are connected to Iran's government, military

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019