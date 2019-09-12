State govt has taken various steps to bring positive changes: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government has taken various steps in the last five years to bring in positive changes in the system and make it more transparent and people-friendly. He was addressing a public gathering here after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various development projects.

The government has introduced many welfare schemes to ensure every person in the state is benefited, Khattar said. The chief minister said in the last five years, the government has introduced numerous schemes for farmers, labourers, traders, shopkeepers, women and people belonging to the Scheduled Castes to raise their standards of living.

"In the past five years, the state government has taken various steps to bring in positive changes in the system to make it more transparent and people-friendly," he said. In order to ensure that people do not face any problem, the government has arranged for benefits of schemes and facilities to reach their doorsteps, Khattar said.

Earlier, Khattar inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 55 projects, worth Rs 1,363 crore, in Panchkula, Jind and Karnal districts, an official statement said. He inaugurated projects of Panchkula and Jind districts via video conferencing and unveiled those of Karnal district from the Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium here, it said.

These projects include four in Panchkula costing around Rs 705 crore, 47 projects in Karnal district at a cost of Rs 585 crore and four in Jind at a cost of Rs 73 crore, the statement added.

