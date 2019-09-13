NCP's Udayanraje Bhosale to rejoin BJP tomorrow

In a big blow to NCP, party MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Friday announced to rejoin the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Saturday. The Lok Sabha MP from Satara constituency in Maharashtra is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Bhosale said that he will join the BJP in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In his tweet, he implored the people to continue showering their support and love for him in the days ahead.

A three-time MP from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bhosale was earlier a member of the BJP and had even served as the member of the state cabinet of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly in 1998. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP chief in the state Chandrakant Patil too are scheduled to attend Bhosale's rejoining the BJP. (ANI)

Also Read: Amid defection talk, NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale meets Fadnavis

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)