Metbah Lyngdoh elected Meghalaya Assembly Speaker

United Democratic Party president Metbah Lyngdoh was on Friday elected Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, after he defeated lone rival of the Congress, Winnerson D Sangma. The post fell vacant following the demise of former Speaker Donkupar Roy on July 28.

Metbah was elected Speaker through a secret ballot conducted by Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira. He polled 39 votes, while Congress' Sangma secured 19 votes in the House, where 58 members participated.

The three-time MLA from Mairang Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills district was earlier this week elected president of his party, and also the chairman of the Regional Democratic Alliance. The House, which took up 62 items on the concluding day, was adjourned sine-die..

