Grand Alliance to hold function to commemorate Lohia's death

The Grand Alliance - a conglomerate of five opposition parties in Bihar - will organize a function in the state capital on October 12 to commemorate the death anniversary of veteran socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. The idea behind organizing the function is to showcase the unity of grand alliance (GA) which comprised of RJD, Congress, RLSP, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) and Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), a senior RLSP leader said on Sunday.

"As part of our strategy, the Grand Alliance will be holding a function at Bapu Sabhagar on October 12 in the state capital to commemorate the death anniversary of Lohia. All prominent leaders of GA constituents will be present on that day. We will show that we are united and will remain so in the future," said Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha. Kushwaha, who is the convenor of the organizing committee constituted to hold Lohia's death anniversary, was talking to reporters here at Congress party's state headquarters at Sadaquat Ashram in the presence of representatives of all five constituents of Grand Alliance.

"The five parties had a joint meeting a fortnight ago during which it was decided to organize programs to counter BJP's dictatorship regime which is trying to muzzle the voice of opposition and media. Such acts are shameful in a democracy," said Kushwaha. Prominent among those who were present during the press meet included - Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Akhilesh Prasad Singh, VIP chief Mukesh Sahni, RJD's MLA Kumar Sarvajit and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM(S)'s Anil Rajak.

Kushwaha said that he has also invited left parties' leaders to participate in the function. Asked what Congress has been made the part of the death anniversary function of Dr. Lohia, who fought against Congress all through his life, Kushwaha said that it is not entirely true as Lohia began his political innings from Congress but later he parted ways and opposed the party vehemently.

Asked whether JD(U) will be invited to Grand Alliance, he dodged the query saying it was your (media's) subject. When pressed further on the same question, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that it can be answered only if he (Nitish Kumar) severe his ties with BJP first.

Whether the Congress party is inclined to make JD(U) the part of Grand Alliance, Jha said this is a hypothetical question and let the offer be made first from another side (JDU). "If there is any offer from JD(U), it will be decided by the high command. We don't take decisions on such big issues on our own. It is decided by the high command," Jha said.

