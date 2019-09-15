US Domestic News Summary: Companies ask judge in U.S. opioid trial to recuse himself

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Companies ask the judge in U.S. opioid trial to recuse himself

Major drug wholesalers and retailers facing a massive lawsuit for allegedly fostering the nation's opioid crisis asked the judge hearing the case to recuse himself on Saturday. The companies argued in a court filing that U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who is hearing the case in a federal court in Cleveland, Ohio, had made statements in court indicating that he was not impartial in the case and improperly pushed the companies to settle without going to trial. White House to roll out tax cut plan mid-2020: Kudlow

The Trump administration plans to unveil a tax cut plan in mid-2020, a top White House adviser said on Friday, saying it would be targeted to giving significant relief to the middle class. Speaking to reporters at a retreat for Republican lawmakers, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow offered no details on what he has termed "Tax Cuts 2.0," a plan the administration intends to put forward as President Donald Trump pursues his bid for a second White House term. Biden, fellow Democrats back on campaign trail after the third presidential debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday after a Democratic debate that largely reinforced his front-runner status for the party's presidential nomination, leaving his rivals searching for how to wrest away the top spot. The candidates who participated in Thursday night's debate in Houston, and those scrambling to try to qualify for next month's debate in Ohio, have less than five months to plead their case to voters before the first nominating contest in Iowa on Feb. 3, 2020. Tropical cyclone bears down on the Bahamas, U.N. pledges aid

A tropical cyclone carrying heavy rain and strong winds neared the already devastated Bahamas on Friday, threatening to complicate Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts as the U.N. secretary-general arrived in the islands in a show of support. The new weather system, known as Tropical Cyclone Nine, could strengthen into a tropical storm later on Friday, dropping up to 6 inches of rain through the weekend in areas of the islands inundated by Dorian, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center. Thousands of fetal remains found on Illinois property of deceased doctor

More than 2,200 preserved fetal remains have been found on the Illinois property of a recently deceased doctor who performed abortions, the Will County sheriff's office said in a statement. The family and attorney of Ulrich Klopfer, who died on Sept. 3, discovered 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains on Thursday while going through the deceased doctor's personal property and alerted the local coroner's office, the sheriff's office said. Greenpeace members face federal, state charges in Houston protest

Federal and state authorities on Friday criminally charged climate change protesters for shutting down the largest U.S. energy-export port for a day by dangling from a bridge. The protest organized by Greenpeace closed part of the Houston Ship Channel on Thursday. The Harris County District Attorney's office said its charges were the first under a new law that makes it a felony to disrupt energy pipelines and ports. After U.S. court ruling, Honduran newlyweds among migrants clinging to asylum dream

Led by a dream of marrying on U.S. soil, a young Honduran couple traveled thousands of miles from their home in the port city of La Ceiba, narrowly escaping a kidnapping in Mexico before seeking asylum across the border in Texas. But the couple, Dexy Maldonado and Marvin Madrid, decided, in the end, to settle for a wedding in less than dream-like conditions. U.S. Justice Gorsuch sees the value of immigration through wife's eyes

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Friday extolled the value of immigration and said his wife's experience as a naturalized U.S. citizen from Britain has helped give him a greater appreciation of the American system of government. Gorsuch made the remarks at a time when President Donald Trump, the Republican who appointed the conservative jurist to a lifetime job on the court in 2017, has made hardline policies toward immigration a centerpiece of his presidency and 2020 re-election bid. Parents of murdered Democratic staffer Seth Rich can sue Fox News: U.S. court

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit against Fox News Network over its reporting on Seth Rich, a former Democratic National Committee employee whose unsolved murder sparked uncorroborated right-wing conspiracy theories. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Rich's parents, Joel and Mary Rich, could sue Fox News for causing emotional distress by publishing a May 16, 2017, article claiming their son had leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks, implying that the leaks were related to his death. Apologetic actress Felicity Huffman gets a 14-day sentence in U.S. college scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman, the first parent sentenced in a wide-ranging U.S. college admissions cheating scandal, was given a 14-day prison term on Friday and made a somber apology in federal court for paying to rig her daughter's entrance exam. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani also ordered Huffman, the former star of the popular television series "Desperate Housewives" and one-time Academy Award nominee, to pay a $30,000 fine, undergo a year of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service. Huffman, 56, pleaded guilty in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)