PM congratulates Pankaj Advani for winning fourth straight final at IBSF championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated billiards player Pankaj Advani for winning a fourth straight final at the IBSF World Billiards Championship.

Advani on Sunday increased his tally of world titles to 22 by winning a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the championship in Mandalay.

"Congratulations @PankajAdvani247! The entire nation is proud of your accomplishments. Your tenacity is admirable. Best wishes for your future endeavors," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

