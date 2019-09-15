International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

PM congratulates Pankaj Advani for winning fourth straight final at IBSF championship

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 15-09-2019 22:03 IST
PM congratulates Pankaj Advani for winning fourth straight final at IBSF championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File picture) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated billiards player Pankaj Advani for winning a fourth straight final at the IBSF World Billiards Championship.

Advani on Sunday increased his tally of world titles to 22 by winning a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the championship in Mandalay.

"Congratulations @PankajAdvani247! The entire nation is proud of your accomplishments. Your tenacity is admirable. Best wishes for your future endeavors," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019