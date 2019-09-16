US News Roundup: New York to ban flavored e-cigarettes after illnesses, deaths; Companies ask judge in U.S. opioid trial to recuse himself

Washington DC

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Overshadowed by U.S. corruption probe, UAW, GM near contract deadline

Overshadowed by a mushrooming U.S. federal corruption probe into top union officials that has created uncertainty for collective bargaining talks, the contract between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and General Motors Co will expire at midnight on Saturday. This year's talks between the union and GM, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) were always going to be tough, with thorny issues such as healthcare costs and profit-sharing on the table at a time when sales of U.S. new vehicles are declining.

Companies ask judge in U.S. opioid trial to recuse himself

Major drug wholesalers and retailers facing a massive lawsuit for allegedly fostering the nation's opioid crisis asked the judge hearing the case to recuse himself on Saturday. The companies argued in a court filing that U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who is hearing the case in a federal court in Cleveland, Ohio, had made statements in court indicating that he was not impartial in the case and improperly pushed the companies to settle without going to trial.

New York to ban flavored e-cigarettes after illnesses, deaths

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday announced a ban on all flavored e-cigarettes besides tobacco and menthol in response to a recent nationwide spate of sometimes deadly lung illnesses that U.S. health officials have linked to vaping. Cuomo said vaping was dangerous and that he was concerned fruit- and candy-flavored e-cigarettes were leading young people to get hooked on nicotine.

Thousands of fetal remains found on Illinois property of deceased doctor

More than 2,200 preserved fetal remains have been found on the Illinois property of a recently deceased doctor who performed abortions, the Will County sheriff's office said in a statement. The family and attorney of Ulrich Klopfer, who died on Sept. 3, discovered 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains on Thursday while going through the deceased doctor's personal property and alerted the local coroner's office, the sheriff's office said.

Greenpeace members face federal, state charges in Houston protest

Federal and state authorities on Friday criminally charged climate change protesters for shutting down the largest U.S. energy-export port for a day by dangling from a bridge. The protest organized by Greenpeace closed part of the Houston Ship Channel on Thursday. The Harris County District Attorney's office said its charges were the first under a new law that makes it a felony to disrupt energy pipelines and ports.

After U.S. court ruling, Honduran newlyweds among migrants clinging to asylum dream

Led by a dream of marrying on U.S. soil, a young Honduran couple traveled thousands of miles from their home in the port city of La Ceiba, narrowly escaping a kidnapping in Mexico before seeking asylum across the border in Texas. But the couple, Dexy Maldonado and Marvin Madrid, decided in the end to settle for a wedding in less than dream-like conditions.

U.S. Justice Gorsuch sees value of immigration through wife's eyes

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Friday extolled the value of immigration and said his wife's experience as a naturalized U.S. citizen from Britain has helped give him a greater appreciation of the American system of government. Gorsuch made the remarks at a time when President Donald Trump, the Republican who appointed the conservative jurist to a lifetime job on the court in 2017, has made hardline policies toward immigration a centerpiece of his presidency and 2020 re-election bid.