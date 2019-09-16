International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Johnson, Juncker meet in search of a Brexit deal

PTI London
Updated: 16-09-2019 14:19 IST
Johnson, Juncker meet in search of a Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding his first meeting with European Union chief Jean-Claude Juncker in search of a longshot Brexit deal. European Commission President Juncker and Johnson are holding talks Monday over a lunch of snails and salmon in Luxembourg.

Johnson says the U.K. will leave the EU on the scheduled Oct. 31 date, with or without a withdrawal agreement. But he insists he can strike a revised divorce deal with the bloc in time for an orderly departure. The agreement made by his predecessor, Theresa May, was rejected three times by Britain's Parliament.

Johnson said in a newspaper column Monday that he believes "passionately" that a deal can be achieved. But the EU says it is still waiting for firm proposals from the U.K.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019