Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

Prez Trump to join PM Modi at mega "Howdy, Modi!" diaspora event in Houston on Sep 22 Washington: Donald Trump will join Narendra Modi at the mega "Howdy, Modi!" diaspora event in Houston on Sunday to reaffirm the Indo-US strategic ties, the White House has announced, a decision hailed by the Prime Minister as a "special gesture" by the US President to underscore the special bond between the two countries.By Lalit K Jha

US 'locked and loaded' to punish those responsible for attack on key Saudi oil facilities: Trump Washington: The US is "locked and loaded" to respond to the unprecedented drone strikes on key Saudi oil facilities, President Donald Trump has warned, a day after his top diplomat blamed Iran for the crippling attack that has led to the biggest surge in crude oil prices since the Gulf War.

Kartarpur corridor to be opened for Indian Sikh pilgrims on Nov 9: Pak official Lahore: From November 9, Pakistan will allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy Kartarpur Sahib, a senior official heading the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor project announced on Monday. By M Zulqernain

President Kovind thanks Slovenia for supporting India's fight against cross-border terrorism Ljubljana: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday thanked Slovenia for understanding and supporting India on issues of core concerns, including cross-border terrorism.

Wg Cdr Anjali Singh becomes India's first military diplomat Moscow: Wing Commander Anjali Singh has become India's first female military diplomat to be posted in any of the Indian missions abroad.

218 booked for rioting in Pakistan's Sindh over alleged blasphemy by Hindu school principal Karachi: Police in Pakistan's Sindh province on Monday registered three cases against 218 rioters for vandalising properties, including a temple, after a school principal from the minority Hindu community was booked on charges of alleged blasphemy, according to media reports.

Gandhi Circle in Israel moved to more prominent location to mark Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary Kiryat Gat : A Gandhi Circle was inaugurated on Monday at a more prominent junction in Israel's southern town of Kiryat Gat to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. By Harinder Mishra

