Israel is prepared for the possibility it might be drawn into any U.S.-Iranian confrontation over a strike on a Saudi oil plant, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

"I am taking care of our security on a 360-degree basis, and I can tell you that we are well-prepared," Netanyahu, who hopes for reelection in a national ballot on Tuesday, told Army Radio when asked whether Iran might try to provoke Israel.

