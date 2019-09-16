International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Israel "well-prepared" for any spill-over from attack on Saudi oil plant

Reuters Jerusalem
Updated: 16-09-2019 21:22 IST
Israel "well-prepared" for any spill-over from attack on Saudi oil plant

Image Credit: Twitter (@orlygogo)

Israel is prepared for the possibility it might be drawn into any U.S.-Iranian confrontation over a strike on a Saudi oil plant, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

"I am taking care of our security on a 360-degree basis, and I can tell you that we are well-prepared," Netanyahu, who hopes for reelection in a national ballot on Tuesday, told Army Radio when asked whether Iran might try to provoke Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Israel
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019