Senior U.S. senator: Saudi attack shows Iran seeks to "sow instability"

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 16-09-2019 23:51 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Senator Jim Risch, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, slammed Iran's government on Monday after Saturday's attack on Saudi oil facilities, saying it underscored "Iran's effort to sow instability throughout the Middle East."

Risch also warned against any possible attack on U.S. forces in a statement. "Iran should not underestimate the United States' resolve," he said. "Any attack against U.S. forces deployed abroad must be met with an overwhelming response - no targets are off the table."

COUNTRY : United States
