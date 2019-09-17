T'gana Guv mulls holding 'Praja Darbar'

Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was recently appointed to the post, was considering holding 'Praja Darbar,' a programme for direct interaction with people of the state to hear their grievances. Responding to a request by former Hyderabad corporator and Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah khan, she said it was already under consideration.

"Thank you for the suggestion. Already under my consideration," she tweeted. Earlier, Khan tweeted, "@amjedmbt appealed Hon'ble Governor @DrTamilisaiGuv to conduct "PRAJA DARBAR" at least once in a week so that the general public facing problems can meet her and represent the matter." He told PTI that he had written a letter to the Governor with the suggestion, to which she gave a positive response.

In his letter, Khan alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not accessible and that Lok Ayukta, Upa Lok Ayukta, State Information Commission and State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) have not been appointed since the last three years "where general public can go and complain". He urged the Governorto conduct'Praja Darbar' at least once a week.

Soundararajan, a BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, assumed charge as the Governor of Telangana on September 8..

