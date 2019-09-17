Canada working with allies after intelligence official arrested - PM Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada was working with its allies and reassuring them after the arrest of a top police intelligence official for allegedly leaking secrets.

"We are in direct communications with our allies on security ... We are also working with them to reassure them, but we want to ensure that everyone understands that we are taking this situation very seriously," Trudeau said during a campaign stop in St. John's, Newfoundland.

