Israel's Lieberman calls for unity government

Reuters Jerusalem
Updated: 18-09-2019 02:31 IST
Israel's former defence chief Avigdor Lieberman, a possible kingmaker in the parliamentary election held on Tuesday, called for a national unity government after exit polls showed no clear winner at the ballot.

"We have only one option - a national, liberal, broad government comprising Israel Beitenu, Likud and Blue and White," Lieberman told a campaign rally in Jerusalem.

Blue and White is led by centre-left Benny Gantz. Netanyahu leads the right-wing Likud. Lieberman is head of far-right Israel Beitenu.

COUNTRY : Israel
