Communal forces getting stronger due to Cong: Mayawati

BSP President Mayawati on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the Congress, holding it responsible for communal forces gaining strength in the country. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also accused the Congress of adopting double standards.

"Communal forces in the country are becoming stronger because of the Congress Party's policy of double standards. Instead of weakening communal forces, the Congress party is engaged in weakening the forces raising their voice against it. People should remain careful," she said in a tweet. On Tuesday, she had slammed the Congress after six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan joined the Congress.

"The Congress government in Rajasthan has once again broken BSP MLAs and proved that is an unreliable and untrustworthy party," she had said.PTI SAB DV DV

