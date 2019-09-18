No proposal to divert allocated under SCSP,TSP; Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday rubbished reports that the government proposed to divert funds allocated under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) for Scheduled Tribes. "The rumours about diversion of the funds are unfounded.

There is no proposal before the government to divert the funds allocated under SCSP & TSP. The amount allocated will be exclusively utilized for the SC & ST community only," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Further the government would ensure need based and effective utilisation of the funds, he said. His response came to former Chief minister Siddaramaiah's tweet earlier in the morning, slamming the state government.

He posted the copies of news reports which claimed that the government intended to conduct a total review of the 24.1 per cent reservation and expenditure of funds given to all the departments under the SCSP and TSP. "The true colours of the BJP government in Karnataka is coming to the fore. It is proving that it is anti-Dalit.

Any attempt to weaken the provisions of SCSP and TSP will lead to unrest among Dalits and I will be on the forefront of it," Siddaramaiah warned. He also appealed to BJP MLAs to raise their voice against any amendment to the SCSP and TSP.

"If you keep quiet against this injustice, then history will not pardon you, the Congress leader tweeted..

