Netanyahu congratulates Trump on Iran sanctions hike: Statement

PTI Jerusalem
Updated: 18-09-2019 23:11 IST
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to toughen sanctions against Israel's arch foe Iran, a government statement said.

"Iran's aggression has increased of late, including in the Gulf, and this is precisely the time to increase pressure and sanctions. I am pleased that President Trump has done exactly this," it quoted Netanyahu as saying.

COUNTRY : Israel
