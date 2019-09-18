Netanyahu congratulates Trump on Iran sanctions hike: Statement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to toughen sanctions against Israel's arch foe Iran, a government statement said.

"Iran's aggression has increased of late, including in the Gulf, and this is precisely the time to increase pressure and sanctions. I am pleased that President Trump has done exactly this," it quoted Netanyahu as saying.

