EU's Tusk, Britain's Johnson to talk Brexit next week

European Council President Donald Tusk and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson are due to hold bilateral talks on Brexit on the sidelines of a U.N. session in New York next week, according to an official with the bloc. Both are due to attend the United Nations General Assembly gathering though the exact timing of their bilateral meeting is yet to be confirmed.

The EU has pushed back this week against Johnson's assertions that a new Brexit deal was in the making and warned Britain was heading for a damaging, chaotic split as soon as Oct. 31. EU leaders will meet for a make-or-break summit in Brussels two weeks before Britain's departure date.

