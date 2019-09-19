International Development News
Former Jharkhand Cong chief Ajoy Kumar joins AAP

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 19-09-2019 11:33 IST
Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President, Dr Ajoy Kumar (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Only the AAP is truly a party of the 'aam aadmi' where anyone can join and work towards development, he said. Kumar, a former IPS officer, resigned as Jharkhand Congress chief last month, accusing some colleagues of promoting their own interests over the party and indulging in corrupt practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
