UK shares technical papers with EU on Brexit deal proposals

Reuters London
Updated: 19-09-2019 16:06 IST
Britain has shared technical papers with the European Union setting out the changes it is seeking to a Brexit deal with the bloc and will put forward formal proposals when it is ready, the government said on Thursday. Earlier EU sources said Britain had submitted some written proposals. On Wednesday Finland's Prime Minister said Britain had until the end of the month to set out its plans.

"We have now shared in written form a series of confidential technical non-papers which reflect the ideas the UK has been putting forward," a British government spokesman said. "We will table formal written solutions when we are ready, not according to an artificial deadline, and when the EU is clear that it will engage constructively on them as a replacement for the backstop."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
